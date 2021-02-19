Wolfgang Van Halen Performs ‘Distance’ on the Today Show

Wolfgang Van Halen appeared on the TODAY show to talk about his upcoming Mammoth WVH solo debut, featuring “Distance,” the single that’s a tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen.

Asked about the lyrics — “No matter what the distance is, I will be with you / No matter what the distance is, you’ll be okay” — he said, “It’s almost a mantra for you when you lose someone that’s important to you. As a parent or really anyone that plays a large role in your life,” Wolfgang said. “That’s my mantra when I think about my dad.”

He also performed the song, which you can see below.

Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 after a long battle with cancer. But he was very much aware of his son’s musical accomplishments. “I’m so thankful that my father was able to listen to and enjoy the music I made. Nothing made me happier than seeing how proud he was that I was continuing the family legacy,” said Wolf in a statement.

The band members joining Wolf in Mammoth VH are Ronnie Ficarro (bass/vocals), Jon Jourdan (guitars/vocals), Frank Sidoris (guitars) and Garret Whitlock (drums).

Be sure to check out his interview on the TODAY show here.

In her own interview with TODAY, Wolfgang’s mom, Valerie Bertinelli spoke about missing Eddie Van Halen, her late ex-husband. “He’s the father of my son. He’s the father of the greatest gift in my life. I knew the man for 40 years,” she added. “I was 20 when I met him. I still loved him. “