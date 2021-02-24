Wolf Alice Announce New Album, Share ‘The Last Man on Earth’

Wolf Alice has shared “The Last Man On Earth,” the first single from their just-announced third album, Blue Weekend. The LP is due for release on June 11 via Dirty Hit/RCA Records.

The tune is about “the arrogance of humans,” singer and guitarist Ellie Roswell said in a statement. “I’d just read Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle and I had written the line ‘Peculiar travel suggestions are dancing lessons from god’ in my notes. But then I thought: ‘Uh, your peculiar travel suggestion isn’t a dancing lesson from god, it’s just a travel suggestion! Why does everything need to mean something more?’”

The record was made while the British band stayed at an Airbnb in Somerset, U.K. There, they “cemented their friendship and set to work on some fledgling demos in a converted church,” Wolf Alice’s press materials explain. The resulting record, Blue Weekend, was produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine).

Watch the video for “The Last Man On Earth” below.

Blue Weekend follows Wolf Alice’s 2017’s Visions Of A Life album, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance. They also won the 2018 Mercury Prize for Visions, an honor that came with a monetary prize of about $35,000.

Pre-order the new album here.

Blue Weekend tracklisting

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II