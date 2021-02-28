Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Win Best Original Score Golden Globe for Soul

You can now add Golden Globe winner to Trent Reznor’s resume.

On Sunday night, Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste won the Golden Globe for Best Original Score for their work together on Soul, the excellent animated film from Pixar.

The trio beat out a field that included James Newton Howard for his work on News Of The World, Alexandre Desplat for the score for The Midnight Sky, the great Ludwig Göransson for composing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and…themselves. Reznor and Ross were also nominated for their score for David Fincher’s Mank.

“I think this is the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can show my kids, so thanks, Pixar,” the Nine Inch Nails musician quipped in his acceptance speech.

“We must follow our dreams because we only have one life to live and one soul,” Batiste said. “And this soul is happy today to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press for this masterpiece of a film.”

Reznor and Ross took home an Emmy last year for their work on HBO’s Watchmen series.