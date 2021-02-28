Queen Launches Rock Tour Mobile Video Game

This year marks Queen’s 50th anniversary, and though it’s uncertain when the band will be able to celebrate the milestone with a physical tour, they’ve found a way to bring fans back to some of the most iconic shows in their lauded history.

Today, the rock icons launched Queen: Rock Tour — a mobile rhythm game that gives players the chance to recreate some of the band’s most notable styles and play along to 20 of their greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Radio Ga Ga,” “I Want to Break Free” and “We Are The Champions.” Fans are able to play as Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, or Roger Taylor, and perform at 10 different historic venues around the world. High scores help to unlock band trivia and exclusive images from the official Queen Archives.

“Our ambition was to push the boundaries of music and gaming with a fun and rewarding experience that would put players in Queen shoes at pivotal points in their career, and make them perform in real-time Queen’s live music unlike ever before,” Gamesloft creative director Cedric Ratajczak said in a statement. “The creative challenge was to modernize the traditional rhythm-game genre with innovative and mobile-friendly twists inheriting from hyper-casual gaming, and with a unique and happy visual style that offers a timeless look to the band, appealing to the new generation of players. We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history and aim at setting new standards for how band-focused music games could be executed on mobile today.”

“Be a Lockdown Rock Star! No turning back !!!” May added in his own enthused statement.

Queen: Rock Tour is available on iOS and Android and can be downloaded here. Watch a game trailer below.