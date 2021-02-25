Post Malone’s obsession with the ’90s continues. He’s has gone from performing with Ozzy and playing Nirvana songs to covering Hootie & the Blowfish, releasing a cover of the pop-rock outfit’s 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You” ahead of his performance at the Pokémon Day 25th-anniversary virtual concert.

Officially dubbed the “Pokémon 25 Version,” Post Malone will debut his take on “Only Wanna Be With You” live on Feb. 27, as part of the singer’s setlist for the Pokémon anniversary concert, streaming at 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST on Feb. 27. The event can be viewed for free on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels, and on Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary website.

Additionally, Pokemon will create a global music celebration dubbed P25 Music, with new tunes from both rising artists and superstars, including Katy Perry. The company will be announcing the tracks throughout 2021.

In other Post Malone news, the singer/songwriter/producer appeared as a cartoon version of himself in the music video for his and Ozzy Osbourne’s collaboration, “It’s a Raid.” The song originally comes off Osbourne’s latest LP, Ordinary Man, but was based on drug-fueled events from the making of Black Sabbath’s Vol. 4 album.

He also sent the old year out with a bang, covering Black Sabbath and Alice in Chains songs with a little help from Slash and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.