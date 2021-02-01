Following the news on Monday in which Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and four additional women said that Marilyn Manson “horrifically abused” her for years, Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, announced that it would no longer be working with him. Manson’s recorded albums had been licensed to the label.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label said in a statement. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Prior to the announcement, Manson’s page on Loma Vista’s site was wiped from its website.

Manson’s former reps told SPIN via email, “We are not currently on retainer with Marilyn Manson. TCB believes and supports survivors of abuse.” Manson has denied any wrongdoing in the past.

In 2009, Manson told SPIN that he fantasizes “every day about smashing [Wood’s] skull in with a sledgehammer,” following their then-recent separation. Speaking of the breakup, Manson recalled, “every time I called her that day — I called 158 times — I took a razorblade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands. I look back and it was a really stupid thing to do.”

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Wood said “I’ve been raped. By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar. I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”