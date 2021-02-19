Marilyn Manson Abuse Accusations Being Investigated by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Marilyn Manson is being investigated by the Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for domestic violence allegations against him. They are looking into incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011, when Manson lived in a rented loft in West Hollywood, ABC News confirmed.

The names of the victims were not released, but at least nine women have come forward after actress Evan Rachel Wood went public with claims that former boyfriend Manson, born Brian Warner, had “horrifically abused” her for years.

In the 2009-11 time frame, Manson resided in a rented loft on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood while working on his Born Villian album, which was released in 2012.

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco came forward with abuse allegations, claiming she was “coerced into involuntary servitude, which included sexual abuse and physical abuse” during her three-year relationship with the rocker. She reportedly lived with him in the West Hollywood loft

Bianco’s lawyer, Jay Ellwanger, said in a statement to ABC News that his client was interviewed by FBI agents in Los Angeles recently, at their request.

Since the accusations became public, Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Recordings, dropped him, as did longtime manager Tony Ciulla, his CAA agent, and the TV projects American Gods and Creepshow.

Manson denied any and all allegations of abuse in an Instagram statement.