Last month, Kings of Leon announced they’d be releasing their first album since 2016 with When You See Yourself.

Previously, the group shared “The Bandit” and “100,000 People,” and today, Kings of Leon released “Echoing.” If the song sounds familiar, it’s because (like its predecessors) it sounds like vintage KoL.

“It feels wonderful. It’s been a long wait sitting on this music, and it’s always difficult knowing that you have something that you’re really excited for everyone to get to hear, and then being told you have to sit on it for a minute was tough, but it also gave us a chance to live with it for a little while. And it’s still just as fresh today as it was on the first listen,” Kings of Leon’s Nathan Followill told Zane Lowe in an interview on Apple Radio.

Listen to “Echoing” below.

The band first hinted at new music last February and are making good on their social media promises, with Jared Followill dropping a cheeky tweet on Christmas day. It teased: “if you were promised new Kings music in two weeks, would you forgive us? Could you?”

The band’s last album, 2016’s WALLS, was their first No. 1 album in the states.