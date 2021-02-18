News \

Dolly Parton Declines Statue at Tennessee Capitol: ‘I Don’t Think Putting Me on a Pedestal Is Appropriate at This Time’

Nobody puts Dolly on a pedestal... except her fans

Katherine Turman | February 18, 2021 - 1:30 pm
Dolly Parton 61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
CREDIT: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Tags: Dolly Parton