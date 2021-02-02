Charli XCX Pays Tribute to SOPHIE: ‘I Can’t Encapsulate What a Unique Person She Was’

Charli XCX, who collaborated with avant-pop producer/artist SOPHIE on nearly a dozen tracks, shared a statement about her late friend, saying, “I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you, Sophie.”

SOPHIE died from an accidental fall in Greece at the age of 34.

The statement continued, “It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” Charli XCX wrote. “There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous. I can’t explain how I feel and I can’t encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post.”

Charli XCX promised to honor Sophie personally, in her own time. “But for now, all I can [say] is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision, and mind. She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. “