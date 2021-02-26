Blue Chips \

Blue Chips: February 2021 in New Hip-Hop

Our monthly report

Max Bell | February 26, 2021 - 11:00 am
Babyface Ray, Pooh Shiesty, Gabe Nandez, Outlaw Mel
CREDIT: Karlo Ramos, Zach Wolfe, LVTR Kevin, Sebastian Thompson

Tags: Babyface Ray, Che Noir, Gabe ’Nandez, outlaw mel, Pooh Shiesty