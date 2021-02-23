Axl Rose Joins the Gang on an Episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Scooby-Doo, the beloved Saturday morning cartoon that launched in 1969, will incorporate a new element in its latest episode: a guest cameo from none other than Guns N’ Roses’ frontman Axl Rose. The mystery-solving gang – Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and titular pup Scooby — walk up to a diner on Route 66 when they first spot the singer.

The “Welcome to the Jungle” singer is lounging on a motorcycle, wearing a hat and skull necklace.

Spotting the GNR frontman, Velma exclaims “Jinkys” as the gang proclaims in unison: “it’s singer/songwriter/musician and total rock god Axl Rose!”

Turns out Rose is already pals with Scooby and Shaggy, and he joins the group in an effort to find “a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine,” according to Rolling Stone.

Check out a teaser below.

The episode airs on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Boomerang, and will subsequently be available to stream on Boomerang OTT.

It’s not the first time the Scooby-Doo gang has hooked up with celebrities. Over the life of the series and movies, they’ve been joined by animated guests including Sonny & Cher and Dick Van Dyke. In more recent years, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? have seen Penn & Teller, Ricky Gervais, Halsey, Neil deGrasse Tyson and more link up with the gang.