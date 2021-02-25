AFI Release ‘Looking Tragic’ and ‘Begging For Trouble’ From Upcoming Album, Bodies

Last month, AFI announced that they’d be releasing their 11th studio album later this year and dropped a pair of new tracks, “Twisted Tongues” and “Escape From Los Angeles.” Davey Havok then confirmed that the album would be called Bodies on a podcast earlier this month, and the band has finally set a release date for it of June 11 (via Rise Records).

In addition, AFI just released two more tracks, “Looking Tragic” and “Begging For Trouble,” as well as a new video for the former. Both tracks will also be included on a limited edition seven-inch ahead of the album release.

“‘Looking Tragic’ addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitization,” vocalist Davey Havok said in a statement. “Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move.”

“After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade [Puget, AFI’s bassist and producer of Bodies] and Davey in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realized demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record,” added drummer Adam Carson in the same statement. “‘Begging For Trouble’ was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record.”

Check out the new tracks below.

Watch a video for “Looking Tragic” as well.

And here’s the full tracklist for Bodies (the band’s first full-length since 2017’s self-titled release known as The Blood Album).

“Twisted Tongues”

“Far Too Near”

“Dulceria”

“On Your Back”

“Escape From Los Angeles”

“Begging For Trouble”

“Back From The Flesh”

“Looking Tragic”

“Death Of The Party”

“No Eyes”

“Tied To A Tree”