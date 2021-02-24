A Day in the Life of…Evan Stanley

L.A-based musician Evan Stanley may be the son of KISS guitarist Paul Stanley, but his signature sound—a lighthearted blend of ‘60s psychedelic, ’70s singer-songwriter, and ’80s new wave with a dose of pop-punk—is distinctly his own.

His recent single, “El Camino” is an upbeat, breezy love song—and it’s personal. ”I wrote and recorded all of “El Camino” in, like, four hours. I just met my girlfriend a couple nights before and our first date ended ‘cause somebody called the cops on us. I was at the studio with my buddy Brian and I couldn’t get her out of my head. It was, like, seeing the world in colors I didn’t know existed, just totally living in the moment. I picked up a guitar and the song just came out. It was one of those songs I had to write. Brian caught the vibe and we finished it super quick. I sent her the track that night.”

Here’s a creative, inspired (and coffee-soaked) day in the life of Evan Stanley.

Date Feb. 5, 2021

Time I woke up Tried for 9:00, but snoozed.

Every day starts with A lot of coffee.

Breakfast consists of Sometimes a muffin with the coffee.

To get going I always Listen to something I’ve never heard before.

I don’t feel dressed without My rings. They’re magic and they make me work better.

Before I start working I must Forget about the world and connect with me.

Currently working on A lot of new music.

But I’d really love to be Doing exactly that, working all the time, making the kinda stuff I wanna hear.

Book I’m reading Trout Fishing in America by Richard Brautigan. Read it so many times, but there’s always something new to find in there.

I don’t know how anyone ever Hates dogs.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Rubber Soul by The Beatles.

The perfect midday consists of A coffee and long walk by myself.

To help get through the day I need Time alone.

Not a day goes by without speaking to Max and Kristian. We’ve been locked in together workin’ every day and night.

My daydreams consist of Living like 2019. No mask, no Purell, no worries.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I write the song that lets me write songs forever.

I’ll always fight for The last bite.

Currently in love with Alissa.

Hoping to make time to watch The Sinner Season 2 & 3.

By my bedside I always have Advil and a flashlight.

To help get through the night I Work.

Bed time Usually 3:00 or 4:00 am. I always tell myself I’ll get on a better schedule, but then I catch a vibe and go all night.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Another chance to make it farther than I was when I woke up.