The Weeknd is gearing up for a big 2021, following an impressive 2020 that saw him release the strong After Hours album that racked up multiple awards and spawned several jarring music videos.

Those videos have gotten progressively darker and his new clip for “Save Your Tears” definitely continues that trend. In his previous video for “Too Late,” Abel Tesfaye’s decapitated head was used as a plaything by two sisters before ultimately being reattached. Videos for “In Your Eyes” and “Snowchild” were equally as menacing.

For “Save Your Tears,” the Weeknd is on the mend, singing in front of a masked, seated audience, but as usual with his videos, things aren’t quite what they seem and ultimately take a turn.

Check it out below.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” made our list of the best songs of 2020. Despite that, somehow, the Weeknd wasn’t nominated for a Grammy, something he noted when he lashed out at the Recording Academy when the list of nominees was revealed. However, he’ll probably have the last laugh, as he’s headlining the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show in Tampa, which is one of the year’s most-watched events and a gig coveted by many performers.