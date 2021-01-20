System of a Down’s Serj Tankian is not amused with former President Donald Trump’s eleventh-hour signing of “a disastrous bilateral U.S.-Turkey Memorandum of Understanding granting Turkey legal rights over the vast religio-cultural heritage of the region’s indigenous peoples and other minority populations.”

The politically active artist took to Facebook to display his rage, stating “Thanks Trump. In your last minute you decided to grant Turkey my people’s indigenous cultural heritage including ancient churches and stone crosses as a reward for them trying to exterminate us.” He then summed up many people’s feelings on the reality show host with the eloquent “Never seen a president suck so much cock.”

Of course, the well-deserved outburst comes just a couple of months after System of a Down reunited to release their first new music since the mid-2000s, with both songs being used to raise awareness about the “cultural war” that’s plagued the Armenian and Artsakhi people. For those who are unaware, Turkey is one of their main opponents in that war, and the agreement signed by the twice-impeached leader effectively provides an official position for the U.S. (or at least the disaster that was the previous regime) effectively siding with Turkey’s attempted erasure of Armenian history and culture.

Check out the Facebook post below.

For those of you hoping for more from System of a Down, Tankian and Shavo Odadjian chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music last week. On the show, Tankian spoke about the possibility of more activity for the band

“I totally love touring, but when it comes to the actual creation part, it’s not personal … it’s philosophical,” Tankian said. “It’s the way you see things and the way you see the music going forward, what it means to you, what System of a Down might mean to you. There has been a discrepancy in that. But that obviously didn’t stop us from jumping on board for doing something for our people, which is beautiful. I don’t know what else to say. I think that’s where it’s at.”