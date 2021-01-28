Palaye Royale Announce New Augmented Reality Experience, Curse of Calypso

If you’ve missed seeing Palaye Royale live over the last 10 months of the pandemic, then this is the most exciting hologram-related news since Tupac made a surprise appearance at Coachella in 2012.

On Feb. 9, the band is launching their new Curse of Calypso augmented reality experience that brings their world into fans’ homes (and wherever else you bring your phone) and lets users spend time with hologram versions of the rock stars.

“After our world tour was postponed in 2020 we wanted to connect more in-depth with our fans in these times of isolation,” the band told SPIN. “An AR interactive music video experience with Jadu was the result. A truly immersive experience that reveals the Palaye Royale environment in your own room. Follow along with the story and get lost inside our world.”

The smartphone-based AR experience is “a longform, immersive alt rock opera” created by Jadu, a social hologram app that’s worked with artists such as Vic Mensa, Poppy, and Pussy Riot in the past. The 10-minute feature includes tracks from Palaye Royale’s The Bastards as well as the ability to interact with their hologram-enhanced surroundings and immerse themselves in the dark narrative.

Curse of Calypso will set fans back $4.99 and can be purchased directly through the Jadu app on the App Store and Google Play store once it’s available. Check out the world premiere of both the trailer and the poster below.

Last summer, Palaye Royale joined SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream to chat with fans, play some acoustic tunes, and show off their cooking skills before sitting down for an interview with SPIN surrounding the release of The Bastards.