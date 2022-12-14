Palaye Royale on Being Inspired by Eddie Vedder, Fighting at a Gas Station and Recording in a Haunted House

Instagram Facebook Twitter
(Credit: Ivano Marino)

On the latest episode of the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, Palaye Royale returned for their record-setting fourth time. In the episode, brothers Remington Leith, Sebastian Danzig, and Emerson Barrett traded jokes, verbal jabs and stories about what they’ve been up to. They shared the amusing story of how they got into a brawl with each other at a European gas station. Leith described how he’s inspired by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder’s high-wire stage energy and told host Scott Lipps and SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn what it’s like to record in a haunted house (Hint: things get a little crazier than you think).

The brothers also shared stories from the road and described what it was like to have one of their musical heroes, Carl Barat from the Libertines, open for them. They also went into detail on what to expect from their upcoming European tour.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Filter’s Richard Patrick joined Lipps and discussed his recent reunion with his former band Nine Inch Nails after a 30-year hiatus and his friendship with Trent Reznor dating back to their pre-fame days in Cleveland.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen to the full episode with Palaye Royale.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

