Governors Ball Sets 2021 Festival Dates

While optimism grows surrounding the COVID vaccine, touring and festivals have yet to resume…and for the most part, have yet to be announced. New York City’s Governors Ball is bucking that trend.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the fest announced the dates for its 2021 edition. Instead of taking place in its usual June slot (which probably would have been extremely unlikely at best), this year’s event will happen from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26. The lineup hasn’t been revealed, but a tweet said that the new lineup is “coming soon” and that it will be different from the 2020 edition that was going to feature Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus among many more.

“Rest assured, we are working closely with the city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for all,” a tweet from the festival’s account said.

On the festival’s 2021 FAQ section on its site, it says that the festival plans to return to its customary June date in 2022.

Rest assured, we are working closely with the city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for all. For more info on rolling over your 2020 tickets or requesting a refund, head to https://t.co/0EBwnWm744. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 13, 2021

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci said if 70% of the population were vaccinated, larger events (like this) could begin later this year…with a masked audience. On the same weekend that the Governors Ball is set to resume, Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival will take place on the other side of the country in California.