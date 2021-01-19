Foo Fighters Share Poignant Video for ‘Waiting on a War’

While Foo Fighters released the song “Waiting on a War” on Jan. 14, the tune’s new video treatment drives home the poignant worry of the lyrics.

Quoting the core of the song’s lyrics below the video — “Every day waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more,” they then added: “We all do.”

Dave Grohl and co. performed the song live, along with another new single, “No Son of Mine,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live on the occasion of the frontman’s 52nd birthday.

“Waiting on a War” is the third single from their tenth studio album. “Shame Shame” was the first track released from Medicine at Midnight.

All songs will appear on Medicine At Midnight, which arrives Feb. 5.

Check out the official “Waiting on a War” video below.

The song, though it has few lyrics, is a deep one for the Grohl family. Grohl shared its genesis in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/foofighters/status/1349704638564495361?s=20

Medicine at Midnight was completed more than a year ago, giving the former Nirvana drummer plenty of spare time during the 2020 pandemic. While 2020 sucked, Grohl made it better by collaborating on covers by Jewish musicians including the Beastie Boys and the Knack for his Hanukkah Sessions; putting out the Times Like Those documentary; debuting a new single, “Shame, Shame” on Saturday Night Live; and doing musical battle with drum wunderkind Nandi Bushell.