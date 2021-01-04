Last November’s finale of the Showtime drama The Affair included a cover of the Waterboys’ “The Whole of the Moon” by none other than Fiona Apple with Phoebe Bridgers on backing vocals. Now, a video of an emotive Apple cutting the tune in the studio has surfaced.

The caption for the video, which was apparently shot and posted by filmmaker Zelda Hallman, explains that Apple asked Tony Berg to produce her version of the 1985 single. He recruited all-star players including drummer Matt Chamberlain, Patrick Warren, Ethan Gruska, guitarist Wendy Melvoin from Prince’s band the Revolution, and of course, Bridgers.

“This was the first time she had met Wendy and Phoebe and fell in love with both of them,” Hallman’s statement accompanying the video says.

This collaboration between Apple and Bridgers feels inevitable. Both Fetch the Bolt Cutters and Punisher became popular choices for everyone’s albums of the year — landing at the No. 1 and No. 7 slots, respectively, on our list. Both artists’ songs are known for having a vulnerable core along with a witty, cutting edge.

Fans have fingers crossed that the two talented singer/songwriters will cross paths again in the future.

Watch the video of Apple’s version of “The Whole of the Moon” below.

Apple is not the first to take on the song; it’s been a popular one to cover. Other versions of “The Whole of the Moon” have been done by Jennifer Warnes, Mandy Moore and Terry Reid.

Prince even covered the song live at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club during his 2014 Hit & Run tour, while U2 have also done it live as part of a medley with “Where the Streets Have No Name.”