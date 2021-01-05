Dr Dre in ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre is in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ is reporting. The rapper and record producer, 55, apparently had the aneurysm on Monday (Jan. 4) and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Tests are being performed to uncover the source of the bleed. According to TMZ, Dr. Dre is stable and lucid.

Peers and fans have taken to social media to support Dr. Dre, including Ice Cube, who wrote “send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre” on Twitter.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Tuesday night, Dre thanked fans for their support and thanked the hospital staff at Cedars-Sinai.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”