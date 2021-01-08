David Bowie’s birthday today would have been the Starman’s 74th, and to celebrate, two previously unreleased covers are being shared — Bowie’s version of John Lennon’s 1970 classic “Mother” along with Bob Dylan’s “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven.” The tunes come as limited-edition singles and are on streaming platforms now.

The Lennon song was done in 1998 with longtime producer Tony Visconti for a Lennon tribute collection that never came out. Bowie recorded the Dylan tune in 1998 as well. It was originally on Dylan’s 1997’s Time Out of Mind album.

Listen to “Mother” below.

Listen to ‘Trying to Get to Heaven’ below.

Many musical peers are paying homage to Bowie on his birthday today via “A Bowie Celebration,” and Duran Duran issued their cover of “Five Days” ahead of the show.

“A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!” is a three-hour-plus global streaming concert bringing together artists connected to Bowie, including at least one Bowie alumni band member from every studio album — from his 1969 self-titled record to Blackstar, his final LP.

Participants include Trent Reznor, Perry Farrell, Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless, Bowie bassist Gail Ann Dorsey, Yungblud, Ian Hunter and more. The concert begins today (Jan. 8) at 6 p.m. PT.

Tickets and information for the Bowie celebration are here. Two dollars from every ticket sale will benefit the Save The Children charity.