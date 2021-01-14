Cardi B is taking her talents back to the big screen. The rapper will star in Assisted Living, a comedy that’s on tap from Paramount Pictures.

Variety reports that the film is a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart.” She is set to play a small-time crook, who, after a heist goes wrong, needs to disguise herself as an elderly woman.

Cardi first featured on the big screen in 2019’s Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer. She’s also slated to appear in F9, the latest film in the Fast and Furious series.

Last year, she joined forces with Megan Thee Stallion to release “WAP,” which was one of the biggest and most discussed songs of the year. “WAP” was on our list of the best songs of 2020.