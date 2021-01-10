Watch Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor and More Cover David Bowie for Tribute Show

Last night, some of the many musicians inspired by David Bowie joined forces to celebrate the Thin White Duke.

Curated and hosted by Bowie’s longtime collaborator Mike Garson, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! was highlighted by Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan singing “Space Oddity” and Trent Reznor, joined by his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross and wife Mariqueen Maandig, taking on “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion.” Garson accompanied each performance on piano.

The event also saw Duran Duran cover “5 Years,” Adam Lambert sing “Starman,” Boy George take on an Aladdin Sane medley, and Yungblud cover “Life on Mars.” Watch those videos and see a full set list below.

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! Set List

Duran Duran – Five Years Lzzy Hale + Lena Hall – Moonage Daydream

Billy Corgan – Space Oddity

Perry and Etty Lau Farrell – The Man Who Sold the World

Anna Calvi – Bring Me the Disco King

Gary Barlow – Fame

Corey Glover – Young Americans

Gail Ann Dorsey – Can You Hear Me

Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing

Bernard Fowler – Candidate

Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing (Reprise)

Charlie Sexton – Let’s Dance

Judith Hill – Lady Stardust

Macy Gray – Changes

Kevin Armstrong – Slaughter on Tenth Avenue

Catherine Russell – Conversation Piece

Charlie Sexton – Rebel Rebel

Joe Elliott – Win

Joe Elliott – Ziggy Stardust

Taylor Momsen – Quicksand

Charlie Sexton – DJ

Charlie Sexton – Blue Jean

Michael C. Hall – Where Are We Now?

Ground Control – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

Ground Control – Chubby Little Fat Man

Ground Control – Hang On To Yourself

Gary Oldman – I Can’t Read

Jesse Malin – Jean Genie

Gail Ann Dorsey – Strangers When We Meet

Peter Frampton – Suffragette City

Trent Reznor – Fantastic Voyage

Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig + Atticus Ross – Fashion

Ian Astbury – Lazarus

Yungblud – Life on Mars?

Boy George – Lady Grinning Soul / Time / Aladdin Sane

Ian Hunter – Dandy

Ian Hunter – All the Young Dudes

Adam Lambert – Starman

Judith Hill + Andra Day – Under Pressure

Bernard Fowler – Heroes

If you missed the initial broadcast, tickets are still on sale. Two dollars from every ticket will be donated to Save the Children.