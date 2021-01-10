News \
Watch Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor and More Cover David Bowie for Tribute Show
'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!' also included performances from Perry Ferrell, Duran Duran and more
Last night, some of the many musicians inspired by David Bowie joined forces to celebrate the Thin White Duke.
Curated and hosted by Bowie’s longtime collaborator Mike Garson, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! was highlighted by Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan singing “Space Oddity” and Trent Reznor, joined by his Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross and wife Mariqueen Maandig, taking on “Fantastic Voyage” and “Fashion.” Garson accompanied each performance on piano.
The event also saw Duran Duran cover “5 Years,” Adam Lambert sing “Starman,” Boy George take on an Aladdin Sane medley, and Yungblud cover “Life on Mars.” Watch those videos and see a full set list below.
A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! Set List
Duran Duran – Five Years Lzzy Hale + Lena Hall – Moonage Daydream
Billy Corgan – Space Oddity
Perry and Etty Lau Farrell – The Man Who Sold the World
Anna Calvi – Bring Me the Disco King
Gary Barlow – Fame
Corey Glover – Young Americans
Gail Ann Dorsey – Can You Hear Me
Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing
Bernard Fowler – Candidate
Bernard Fowler – Sweet Thing (Reprise)
Charlie Sexton – Let’s Dance
Judith Hill – Lady Stardust
Macy Gray – Changes
Kevin Armstrong – Slaughter on Tenth Avenue
Catherine Russell – Conversation Piece
Charlie Sexton – Rebel Rebel
Joe Elliott – Win
Joe Elliott – Ziggy Stardust
Taylor Momsen – Quicksand
Charlie Sexton – DJ
Charlie Sexton – Blue Jean
Michael C. Hall – Where Are We Now?
Ground Control – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
Ground Control – Chubby Little Fat Man
Ground Control – Hang On To Yourself
Gary Oldman – I Can’t Read
Jesse Malin – Jean Genie
Gail Ann Dorsey – Strangers When We Meet
Peter Frampton – Suffragette City
Trent Reznor – Fantastic Voyage
Trent Reznor, Mariqueen Maandig + Atticus Ross – Fashion
Ian Astbury – Lazarus
Yungblud – Life on Mars?
Boy George – Lady Grinning Soul / Time / Aladdin Sane
Ian Hunter – Dandy
Ian Hunter – All the Young Dudes
Adam Lambert – Starman
Judith Hill + Andra Day – Under Pressure
Bernard Fowler – Heroes
If you missed the initial broadcast, tickets are still on sale. Two dollars from every ticket will be donated to Save the Children.