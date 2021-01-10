News \

Watch Billy Corgan, Trent Reznor and More Cover David Bowie for Tribute Show

'A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day!' also included performances from Perry Ferrell, Duran Duran and more

bowie-celebration-1610301268
CREDIT: Youtube, Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns, YouTube

Tags: billy corgan, David Bowie, trent reznor