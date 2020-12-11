Rick Rubin Faces Charges for Breaking Hawaiian COVID Rules

All Rick Rubin wanted to do was go for a solitary stroll on the beach after flying to Hawaii back in September, but a paparazzo had other plans.

According to The Garden Island, the single cameraperson caught the legendary producer walking alone in Princeville on the island of Kauai and reported him for violating Hawaii’s mandatory two-week quarantine for visiting outsiders, despite that Rubin was apparently walking alone on an empty beach.

Regardless of the scenario, the 57-year-old was charged with a COVID-19 violation and recently received a court date of Feb. 9, 2021 for it. The Garden Island reported that Rubin’s attorney is lobbying to the Fifth District Court that the Def Jam co-founder shouldn’t need to attend the trial in person, but no official ruling has been made yet on the matter.

Rubin’s representation did not immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment on the situation.