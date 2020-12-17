Phoebe Bridgers Performs Dreamy Version of ‘Kyoto’ in Her Bed

The old joke about a musician getting to Carnegie Hall has the punchline “practice,” but Phoebe Bridgers made it to the venue in her dreams during a strings-only version of “Kyoto” on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

A pajamas-clad Bridgers starts off by singing in bed, microphone in hand, before arising, walking through a smoky doorway… and on to the “stage” at Carnegie Hall. She finishes the song there and at the end, applause begins, flowers are tossed onstage and Bridgers is revealed to be in front of a green screen.

Check out the dreamy performance below.

On Dec. 1, Bridgers released a video for “Savior Complex,” directed by comedian/actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This year, she’s also covered the Goo Goo Dolls and Merle Haggard, and released her Copycat Killer EP in November.

She put out her Punisher album in June, and urged fans to donate to racial justice organizations.