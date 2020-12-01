Muzz have released a cover of “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” by late avant-garde musician Arthur Russell, the first offering from the band’s Covers EP, which drops Dec. 9 on Matador.

The EP also features the band’s own take of songs by Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star and Tracy Chapman. The tracklisting for the four-song EP is below.

Listen to “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” below.

Muzz, comprised of Paul Banks from Interpol, Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and numerous other projects and drummer Matt Barrick of the Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater and Fleet Foxes — released their self-titled debut this past June.

Additionally, the lineup announced ​Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY, ​the band’s first-ever, worldwide live performance, happening Dec. 4 at ​4 pm EST​, filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in New York. The show kicks off with a live Q&A with the three members.

Onstage, Muzz will be joined by ​Annie Nero​ (bass, backing vocals), and ​Stuart Bogie ​(saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard) to recreate the “widescreen sound” of their debut album.

The show, for sale here, will then be available on-demand for 48 hours, alongside a limited edition T-shirt created by the band exclusive to ticket-buyers.

We spoke with Banks and Barrick earlier this year. You can our interview with them here.

Pre-order Covers here. Check out the track listing below.

Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart

Girl From The North Country

Fade Into You

For You