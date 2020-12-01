New Music \
Muzz Share Arthur Russell Cover From Upcoming EP
They also tackle songs from Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star and Tracy Chapman
Muzz have released a cover of “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” by late avant-garde musician Arthur Russell, the first offering from the band’s Covers EP, which drops Dec. 9 on Matador.
The EP also features the band’s own take of songs by Bob Dylan, Mazzy Star and Tracy Chapman. The tracklisting for the four-song EP is below.
Listen to “Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart” below.
Muzz, comprised of Paul Banks from Interpol, Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and numerous other projects and drummer Matt Barrick of the Walkmen, Jonathan Fire*Eater and Fleet Foxes — released their self-titled debut this past June.
Additionally, the lineup announced Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY, the band’s first-ever, worldwide live performance, happening Dec. 4 at 4 pm EST, filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in New York. The show kicks off with a live Q&A with the three members.
Onstage, Muzz will be joined by Annie Nero (bass, backing vocals), and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard) to recreate the “widescreen sound” of their debut album.
The show, for sale here, will then be available on-demand for 48 hours, alongside a limited edition T-shirt created by the band exclusive to ticket-buyers.
We spoke with Banks and Barrick earlier this year. You can our interview with them here.
Pre-order Covers here. Check out the track listing below.
Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart
Girl From The North Country
Fade Into You
For You