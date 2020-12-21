Mac DeMarco Shares Cover of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

Even though this year’s holidays are shittier than ever, we still have Mac DeMarco’s annual Christmas song. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” done in his signature twangy indie style, is his contribution to the 2020 holiday canon. It comes with a music video where he’s performing in the mountains next to a blow-up Santa Claus.

His previous carol covers include 2018’s “Wonderful Christmastime” and last year’s “The Christmas Song.”

Watch the video for “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” below.

DeMarco dropped other work this year: In August he put out all the demos from his latest record, 2019’s Here Comes the Cowboy, under the titles Here Comes The Cowboy Demos and Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos

Additionally, back in October, the Canadian musician did a trippy collaboration with Myd on the track “Moving Men,” which will also appear on Myd’s 2021 full-length debut.