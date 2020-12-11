Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to 2019 Gun Charge

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge on Friday (Dec. 11) stemming from a December 2019 incident where federal authorities searched a private plane he was traveling to Miami on and found a gun in his luggage. The rapper was charged last month with one count of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and faces up to 10 years in jail.

According to the Miami Herald, the rapper said that the gun was a Father’s Day gift.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was charged with drug- and weapons-related felonies in 2008, along with two other people. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to the charges on a plea deal.

The current charge is brought by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida. Federal law bans convicted felons from possessing firearms and ammunition.

“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the rapper said in a virtual court hearing according to the AP.

Lil Wayne is free on $250,000 bail, and the AP notes that he had to give up his passport until the sentencing date of Jan. 28, 2021.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.