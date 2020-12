Iggy Pop is feeling inspired by the travesty of 2020, and it’s resulted in the new single, “Dirty Little Virus.” If you ever wanted to hear a punk/rock icon stoically singing “COVID-19,” now you can. There are a bunch of… interesting one-liners, including the opening lyric: “COVID-19 is on the scene.” It’s all very detached and matter-of-fact.

“I was moved to write a direct lyric, not something too emotional or deep,” Pop said in a video, “more like journalism: ‘who, what, when where?’ I left out the ‘why’ because that gets too complex, but I put in how I felt about it.”

Another odd point-blank lyric: “She’s only 19 but she can kill ya.” He’s not wrong.

Playing guitar and bass on the cut is Ari Teitel, while the tune’s co-writer Leron Thomas is credited with “editing, trumpet work and arrangement.”

Check out “Dirty Little Virus” below and Pop’s video as well.

Dirty Little Virus by Iggy Pop

This song comes a couple of weeks after his French cover of Elvis Costello’s “No Flag.” For Rolling Stone, the two legends had a conversation about the influence they have on each other: “It shared one word and one letter with a famous song of yours [“No Fun”],” Costello said, “but nobody spotted where it was drawing from, because nobody expects me to take a cue from you.”