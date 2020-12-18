Eminem Releases Second Album of 2020 Music To Be Murdered By – Side B

It’s only fitting that after he started off the year by surprise releasing an album that Eminem bookended it with another. Music To Be Murdered By – Side B has a bunch of new songs and features longtime collaborator Dr. Dre along with other guests including Ty Dolla $ign, MAJ and DJ Premier.

Here’s what he had to say about it.

Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more… enjoy Side B. https://t.co/Ebt0AqnCk2 pic.twitter.com/xCu4nueIvP — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 18, 2020

This year, Eminem has mostly kept a low profile. However, his landmark Marshall Mathers LP turned 20 and we took a look back at it, which you can read here.

Listen to the album below.