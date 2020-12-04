Billie Eilish Delivers Live Cover of the Beatles’ ‘Something’

Billie Eilish took on the poignant George Harrison-penned Beatles song “Something” during a SiriusXM Alt Nation performance tonight (Dec. 3). She also performed acoustic versions of her hits “Therefore I Am,” “Everything I Wanted” and “Ocean Eyes.”

Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS also chatted with host Jeff Regan about forthcoming music they’ve recorded during quarantine, with Eilish saying the “project’s goals are to be cohesive and make sense, but not just be a repeat and clone of every other song. Everything about every song is very different.”

The young singer-songwriter also talked about the toll huge success can take: “It’s especially hard on an undeveloped brain,” she says.