SPIN Daybreaker: 15 Songs to Keep You Dreaming

Looking to satisfy your hunger for more new music? Well, you’re in luck because SPIN Daybreaker is back to feed your discovery frenzy with another spectacular roundup.

We’re back this week with an indie + pop overload that’ll catapult you into the most musically diverse soundscapes of this generation. This bright bunch of artists provides an exhilarating variety that spans across multiple avenues of each genre. Three of our notable favorites this week include innovative French duo Terrenoire with their incredibly dynamic track, “La fin du Monde” featuring Barbara Pravi that’ll leave you hooked, the smooth and infectiously groovy collaboration, “Slowdiving” by producers/singers/musicians Duñe, Crayon, & Lossapardo, and last but not least, emerging indie band Nature TV whom recently released the beautifully unique and dreamy “Lady Luck” EP which leaves a longing for more.With that being said, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and take this new collection for a spin. *pun intended*

