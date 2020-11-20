Puscifer Are Suited Up in ‘Fake Affront’ Video

Although Tool and Puscifer singer Maynard James Keenan battled with COVID-19 earlier this year, facing lingering symptoms for months, it hasn’t seemed to slow his prolific musical output, which now includes Puscifer’s new video for “Fake Affront.”

The song is off the recently digitally released Existential Reckoning album, which was released on Oct. 30, but due to COVID-19 related manufacturing issues, the physical versions arrive on Dec. 11. The video, which premiered on SiriusXM’s Octane website, features performance footage from the band’s Oct. 30 livestream event, “Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti.”

A Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive of the 7-inch single features “Apocalyptical” with “Rocket Man” as a b-side. It can be purchased via indie retailers on Nov. 27. The release is limited to 2000 copies and available on cloud clear vinyl.

Check the video for “Fake Affront” below: