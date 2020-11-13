Cher, Lenny Kravitz and numerous additional stars came together to cover Oasis’ “Stop Crying Your Heart Out,” off the band’s 2002 LP, Heathen Chemistry.

The new single was put together to “raise vital funds to help support children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage, at a time when they need it most.” Proceeds from the single will go to BBC Children in Need.

“I felt very emotional recording this song, it was very important to me,” Cher said in a release.

Along with Cher and Kravitz, Ava Max, Bryan Adams, Clean Bandit, Ella Eyre, Gregory Porter, Izzy Bizu, Jack Savoretti, James Morrison, Jamie Cullum, Jay Sean, Jess Glynne, KSI, Kylie Minogue, Lauv, Mel C, Nile Rodgers, Paloma Faith, Rebecca Ferguson, Robbie Williams and Yola sang on the track.

The BBC Concert Orchestra handled the instrumentals, with Grace Chatto and Sheku Kanneh-Mason on cello and Anoushka Shankar playing sitar.

Minogue said, “Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me. It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists. This year it feels even more poignant than ever, and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible.”

Listen to the track below and find out more about how to donate here.