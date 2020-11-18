Seattle rock luminaries Alice In Chains will receive the Founders Award from the city’s Museum of Pop Culture, and will be honored with virtual tribute performances from Korn, Billy Corgan, Metallica, Dave Navarro, Mastodon, Krist Novoselic and more on Dec. 1 at 6 pm PST.

Alice in Chains will also perform at the event. Band co-founder/guitarist/singer Jerry Cantrell said in a statement, “It feels truly special to receive the MoPOP Founders Award in our home town of Seattle. It’s also humbling to be joined by so many of our friends, peers and heroes to rock some AIC tunes. Music has the power to unite, heal and inspire. It is all of ours. Let’s continue to create and celebrate that which feeds the soul. Rawk on!”

The Founders Award ceremony will also mark the debut musical performance of Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of Chris Cornell and Susan Silver. The event will feature appearances by Les Claypool; Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder; Sammy Hagar, Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave’s Tom Morello, Robert Downey, Jr. and more.

Alice In Chains founding member and drummer Sean Kinney added, “When we got to make our first record, I thought, great, we will be able to make one record, do our thing and hope for the best. Now, 30 years later to get this award and still be touring and making music is the most amazing feeling. We are brothers with all of the craziness that goes with it. This is for Layne, Mike, and for all of us now. We can’t wait to get back out on the road once this hellish pandemic is behind us.”

The stream will be available to the public for the first time, via Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel. The aim, said MoPOP executive director Alexis Lee, is to raise $1 million to support the museum “in this difficult and unprecedented year.

“As our principal fundraiser, Founders Award is always a special event for MoPOP and we’re thrilled this year to honor Alice In Chains and provide free access to this magical evening fans around the world,” Lee added. “We’re able to show the next generation of creators what’s possible through the funds raised at the event that support our youth development programs, our community engagement and access initiatives, and the cutting-edge exhibitions people from around the world come to Seattle to enjoy.”

For more information, go here.