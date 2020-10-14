Tamara Lindeman’s project, the Weather Station, has just released “Robber.” It’s the singer/songwriter’s first new song since her 2017 self-titled LP and marks the debut release on her new label, Fat Possum.

To celebrate all the firsts, Lindeman also dropped a new video, which she directed. Taking viewers into the Canadian woods near where she grew up, she put together a seven-piece band and also brought a variety of people into the scene, bringing together different aspects of life to the otherwise empty part of the forest. Lindeman is also rocking a pretty sick suit made with a mirror mosaic.

In a statement, Lindeman describes the premise of the visual:

“​I think in my life I’ve been pretty naive, always tried to see the good in everyone (still do), always tried to make do with what is and not think of what can’t be (still do). ​But those attitudes are dangerous when applied at a societal level, especially at this moment in time. I think we’re all in denial a bit, about where we are, and what is happening, because it’seasier on some level, easier to try and make do with what’s missing than to see what’s missing. I think it’s hard to believe in the robber, hard to even see the robber; it’s easier to try and makelove to or glamourize the robber. It hurts too much otherwise.​​ To put it straight; there are real human people who are literally robbing us and all future generations of everything that matters, right now. But we literally can’t see that as a society, because for one thing we’ve been taught not to value what is taken, and for another because we’ve been taught to glamourize and love the taker. We love to love the taker. We don’t know how to see the victim of the taking.​”

She also added, “​From an emotional and mood standpoint, I wanted the video to feel like how 2020 does to me; steeped in a sort of omnipresent unease and a threat of distant violence, even as life goes on, performers perform, dancers dance, food couriers seek addresses. The threat is felt only by some characters, while others are curiously unaffected, seeming not even to notice. I wanted to capture the disorientation of participating in capitalism and performance in general, where it can feel like power and co-option, self-actualization and violation, sometimes all at once​.”

Watch the Weather Station’s video for “Robber” below.