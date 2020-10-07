The Postal Service Audition Slash, Duff McKagan, Rick Springfield and More to Join Band

The Postal Service auditioned “band member” hopefuls, including actress Anne Hathaway, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Rick Springfield, Huey Lewis, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and many more for a public service announcement for HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign.

The Postal Service’s Benjamin Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis (with assistance from a faux Sub Pop’s employee named “Dave” who was really comedian Jon Daly) hold Zoom auditions in the long-form PSA from director Tom Scharpling (who directed 2013’s The Postal Service Auditions).

Check out the nearly 20-minute video below:

The list of celebs also includes Bret McKenzie (of Flight of the Conchords), Susannah Hoffs, Japanese Breakfast, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Robinson, Susanna Hoffs, Patton Oswalt, Martha Kelly and more.

Register to vote here.