John Lydon Doubles Down on Supporting Trump: ‘I’d Be Daft as a Brush Not to’

John Lydon is known for unapologetically championing Trump, and during a recent interview with the Observer he doubled down on his support of the president.

The Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd frontman cited the economy as the reason why he’ll be voting to re-elect Trump. “I’d be daft as a brush not to,” he said. “He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up — he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

Lydon went on to explain that his support began after the president was accused of being racist. “I’ve been accused of the very same thing, so I’m offended for anybody who’s called that,” he divulged.

For those who need a refresher, the singer and his crew were involved in an altercation with Kele Okereke at 2008’s Summercase festival. The Bloc Party vocalist asked Lydon if he’d consider getting Public Image Ltd back together, and he allegedly responded by going on a racist tirade that included the statement “your problem is your black attitude” and physically assaulting Okereke.

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite witnessed the attack and called out Lydon via Twitter after the interview was published. “John Lydon’s entourage attacked @keleokereke and used racist language,” he wrote. “We were there. That he uses that incident as his reason to support Trump is extremely telling. What a disappointing man.”

Lydon denied the allegations at the time, and told the Observer he was “shocked” to be called racist.

When asked about George Floyd’s death, the punk legend said “There’s not anyone I know anywhere that wouldn’t say that wasn’t ghastly.”

“It doesn’t mean all police are nasty or all white folk are racist. Because all lives matter,” he added.

When it was pointed out to him that some consider the “all lives matter” motto to diminish Black Lives Matter, Lydon reiterated his stance. “Of course I’m anti-racism,” he said before adding that he won’t be controlled by political groups or movements.