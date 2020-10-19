Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Well this is a bummer. Academy Award-winning actor/musician Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. However, in his usual upbeat way (and quoting The Big Lebowski no less), he says that the prognosis is looking good.

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery,” a statement from the actor read.

You can see his statement in full below.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl Love, Jeff — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Earlier this year, Bridges penned an op-ed for us about the importance of dealing with climate change. Just two weeks ago, Bridges launched a line of guitars and spoke with us about that and a whole lot more.