Irish quartet Inhaler dropped the single, “When It Breaks,” an anthem recorded over the summer with lyrical themes addressing the unease and disquiet of 2020.

“The lyrics and the music communicate the anxiousness of how we were all feeling and still are now a couple months later. It’s our interpretation of this strange and imperfect world we’ve come to live in,” the band said in a statement. “Things are gonna change and we are gonna be there when they do.”

Inhaler recently completed work on their debut album, expected for release in early 2021. We spoke with singer Elijah Hewson earlier this year where he gave a glimpse into the making of the group’s debut and they’ve managed to push forward while in quarantine.