Greta Van Fleet Return With ‘My Way, Soon’

There hasn’t been a more polarizing rock band in recent years than Greta Van Fleet. The arguments will no doubt continue as the band has released “My Way, Soon,” their first new song in over a year.

The upbeat track has the hallmarks of the classic rock leanings that Greta Van Fleet has been known for since their 2017 emergence.

Listen to it below.

“This song was inspired by what three years of touring did by opening so many doorways. This is my truth, how I feel about all of our travels, but I know it echoes the experiences and changes of perspectives for Jake, Sam, and Danny as well,” singer Josh Kiszka said in a statement.

“We’ve seen how people live in different parts of the world,” Sam Kiszka said in a statement of his own, “and we’ve developed intrinsic respect for different cultures and people. We’ve gone from driving down a highway to a show and seeing endless miles of shantytowns in Sao Paulo, to playing some of the richest places on earth.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Greta Van Fleet were supposed to hit South America with Metallica.