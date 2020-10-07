Last month, Fleet Foxes surprised fans with their fourth album, Shore. And today (Oct. 7), they have released the visual for the single, “Can I Believe You.”

“This song draws from the age-old folk tradition of headbangers about trust issues,” Robin Pecknold said in a statement. “The verse is the chorus, the chorus is a bridge, the bridge is a different song, it’s all backwards but that was what made it so fun to make. Please enjoy!”

Pecknold’s brother, Sean, directed the video and explained that it was meant to illustrate trust.

“With this film, I created an interpretation of what trust (or the uncertainty of it) feels like as two characters journey towards one another through a pulsating world,” Sean Pecknold said. “This film also reflects the frustration and lack of human connection brought to all of us during the pandemic of 2020. Our dedicated film crew worked hard to bring this to life and we hope you find metaphors in it you can relate to as you listen to the music and watch the film. As always, Adi Goodrich and I loved bringing Robin’s songs to life with mesmerising visuals. This is the third part of a three-video FF trilogy starring Jade-Lorna Sullivan and Jean Charles.”

Along with the suprise LP, Fleet Foxes also released a film accompaniment and have also announced that they’re doing a number of outdoor screenings in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago and Portland, Ore., starting on Oct. 18. Find out more about the screenings here.

See the screening dates below:

10/18 – Rose City Rollers Drive-In – Portland, OR

10/18 – Ace Hotel – Los Angeles, CA

10/18 – Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

10/19 – Blue Starlite (Mueller) – Austin, TX

10/24 – Vasa Park Resort Drive-In – Seattle Area, WA

11/1 – The Drive-In At Lincoln Yards – Chicago, IL