Woodstock 99 to Become Netflix Docuseries

The much-maligned Woodstock 99 festival is coming to the small screen.

SPIN has confirmed that the trouble-plagued festival will be the focus of a Netflix docuseries that will chronicle the highs and lows of the event that saw Rage Against the Machine, The Offspring, Korn, Metallica and Willie Nelson among the more than 90 bands to perform at the three-day event.

No release date has been announced.

The fest was marred by violence, in particular, during the Saturday night performance by Limp Bizkit; they included fans tearing plywood from the walls during the song “Break Stuff.” Sexual assaults were also reported. During Red Hot Chili Peppers’ set, the final one of the weekend. Candles from the stage production were used by the audience members to set fires to sections of the fence erected to keep non-paying attendees out. Looting erupted, resulting in dozens of arrests and thousands injured.

SPIN covered the event, and you can read about it here.

The as-yet-untitled Woodstock ’99 series is being produced by UK company Raw, which did the documentary Don’t F**k with Cats. It will have unseen archival footage and insider interviews.