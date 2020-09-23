Tenacious D hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Sept. 22) for a socially-distanced performance.

Before performing a quick combo platter of the songs “Save The World” and “Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)” off 2018’s Post-Apocalypto album, actor/singer Jack Black, sporting a shorn head, looked into the camera and said “Save the world, Jimmy. It’s up to you.”

The duo did the appropriately titled tunes, which clocked in at less than two minutes, joined by a socially distant band.

Watch the Tenacious D performance below.

Black documented his quarantine hair and beard cut — which he did himself with clippers and an electric razor — on video titled “Everything Must Go.” Witness the shearing below.