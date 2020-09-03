While there’s no Nine Inch Nails without founder and creative visionary Trent Reznor, he’s had a stellar, if revolving supporting cast, and six of those musicians — Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner, Ilan Rubin and Alessandro Cortini — will be honored at NIN’s 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, SPIN has confirmed.

They’ll all participate in the induction proceedings, to be broadcast on Nov. 7 during an HBO and HBO Max special.

The Rock Hall doesn’t always include bandmembers who have left a band, or who were not part of a group’s most influential period, and it’s unclear how the decision was made to induct these NIN musicians. Filter’s Richard Patrick, who started his career with NIN, will not be inducted, nor will Grammy-nominated keyboardist Charlie Clouser, who was part of 10 NIN albums from 1994 to 2002.

Cleveland.com reports that Ross is the only other person besides Reznor c1urrently listed as an official member of Nine Inch Nails as both a studio and touring musician. He’s only been with the band four years but has done film projects with Reznor, including 2010’s The Social Network, which nabbed the pair an Oscar for Best Original Score. See their list of best instrumental songs here. Nine Inch Nails released a pair of new albums earlier this year. Read our review of them here.

Other artists being inducted on Nov. 7 include The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, T. Rex and Notorious B.I.G.

