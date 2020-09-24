Royal Blood have returned with their first song since 2017’s How Did We Get So Dark? — “Trouble’s Coming.”

Bringing a blend of hard rock and danceable grooves, the song is the band’s first taste of what’s to come on their upcoming third album, which they’re planning to release in spring 2021.

“It was the moment something started to click — where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats,” singer and bassist Mike Kerr said in a statement. “The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we’d done before. It’s that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat. Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we’d done before, it didn’t feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we’d loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we’d censored in ourselves.”

And for drummer Ben Thatcher, the new material brings him more satisfaction as a musician.

“When we first broke out, there were only two elements to the band,” Thatcher said. “I didn’t just have to carry the beat, I’d have to color in the changes. We were both bearing a lot of freight, sonically. But this was a different challenge; less varied, maybe, but so satisfying as a drummer.”

Listen to “Trouble’s Coming” below.

And if you like what you hear, you can grab a copy of the vinyl here.