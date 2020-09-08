News \
Neil Peart Tribute Show to Feature Taylor Hawkins, Chad Smith
Event will stream this Saturday night
Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers highlight an all-star group of drummers who will pay tribute to the late, great Neil Peart of Rush. The event, which takes place this Saturday night (Sept. 12) will serve as a benefit for brain tumor research at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
A ticket to stream the event will cost $12.99 and will be aired on Fite.TV. The tribute is part of the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival.
Other drummers performing include Rick Allen of Def Leppard, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, Ray Luzier of Korn and many, many more.
The late Rush drummer died from a brain tumor in January of this year after an undisclosed battle with the illness.
See the full list of performers below.
Rick Allen (Def Leppard)
Kenny Aronoff
Carmine Appice
Charlie Benante (Anthrax)
Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr)
Jason Bittner
Cindy Blackman-Santana
Keith Carlock
Stewart Copeland
Dom Famularo
Alex Gonzalez (Mana)
Gavin Harrison
Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters)
Thomas Lang
Ray Luzier (Korn)
Mike Portnoy
Jim Riley (Rascal Flatts)
66 Samus
Kristina Schiano
Danny Seraphine
Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Steve Smith
Wyatt Stav
Todd Sucherman (STYX)
Brian Tichy
Narada Michael Walden