Kurt Vile returns with Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep), a new EP that is set to release digitally on Oct. 2.

Recorded and mixed in “sporadic sessions” in Nashville’s The Butcher Shoppe over the last four years, the collection of five new tracks includes a duet with the late John Prine, which he refers to as “probably the single most special musical moment in my life.”

Vile also said in a statement:

“The truth is John was my hero for a long time when he came into The Butcher Shoppe to recut one of his deepest classics with me. And, man, I was floating and flying and I couldn’t hear anything he told me while he was there till after he was gone for the night. A couple nights later we were playing ‘How Lucky’ together again; this time onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on New Year’s Eve at the turn of 2020. Nothing like seeing John and his band of musical brothers and family and friends playing into the new decade in front of an adoring audience on that stage in Nashville, TN… and, yup, that’s just how lucky we all got that night.”

In addition to the announcement, Vile also shared his duet with Prine, “How Lucky,” which you can hear below.

You can preorder Speed, Sound, Lonely KV (ep) here. Physical formats including a pink-colored vinyl and CD will be available in early 2021.